Thank You, Fans: Abbotsford Canucks Raise over $2.3 Million for Charities in 2024.25

Published on October 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford, BC - The 2024.25 season was an outstanding one for the Abbotsford Canucks, both on and off the ice, highlighted by the franchise's first-ever Calder Cup Championship and record-setting fundraising efforts. Throughout the season, our fans were instrumental in raising vital funds for local charities across the Fraser Valley, reaching a total of $2,360,059. 

"The support from our fans has been truly remarkable," said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. "Their generosity and passion not only helped us achieve success on the ice but also created real change in our community. We're proud to continue this tradition of giving back to the organizations that make the Fraser Valley such a special place." 

Throughout the 2024.25 season, the Abbotsford Canucks were proud to host memorable Community & Fan Engagement nights that celebrated local groups and championed important causes. Fans helped raise vital funds for the Abbotsford Police Foundation and Abbotsford Fire Fighters Charitable Society during 'Battle of the Badges,' supported the BC Cancer Foundation through 'Hockey Fights Cancer,' and contributed to the Movember Foundation at 'Movember Night'! During the holidays, fans also donated over 2,000 stuffed animals during the annual Teddy Bear Toss, bringing comfort to children and families in need. These efforts displayed the strength of our community and the impact we can create together. 

Giving back extended far beyond these special nights. Just as our fans gave so generously, the team continued to find meaningful ways to make a difference in the community year-round. Players came together and sponsored local families in need during the holidays to help make their celebrations a little brighter. Beyond the holidays and throughout the season, the team shared Canucks spirit across the region by visiting schools, supporting local charities, and taking part in numerous community events. 

The difference we made in the community this season wouldn't have been possible without you, our incredible fans! Your support fueled a record year of giving, helping those in need, and raising vital funds for worthy causes. From exciting 50/50 raffles to in-game fundraisers, fans gave wholeheartedly to make a lasting impact on the community. 

As we look ahead to the 2025.26 season, we're not slowing down. Let's continue building on this momentum and make this year one to remember. Look out for 50/50 raffles this season, available in-arena and online during home games and select live events. Proceeds support local charities, and every ticket purchased helps make a difference in the Fraser Valley.  

Don't miss your chance to win big! Purchase your 50/50 tickets online or in-arena for the Canucks home opener. This season's first 50/50 draw launches Wednesday, October 22, and includes an unclaimed jackpot of $72,695 from last season. Get your tickets early and be part of the excitement! 

The wait is over! The 2025.26 season is here, and you won't want to miss a year full of action-packed hockey and exciting Community & Fan Engagement nights. It all starts at our home opener on Friday, October 24, at 7:00  pm PT. Be there as we raise the championship banner and kick off the season with a commitment to community. Get your single game tickets for our Community & Fan Engagement nights! 







