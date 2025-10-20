Wolf Pack Release Defenseman Vincent SÈvigny from PTO

Published on October 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has released defenseman Vincent Sévigny from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Sévigny, 24, recorded 19 points (4 g, 15 a) in 49 games with the ECHL's Trois-Rivičres Lions during the 2024-25 campaign. He also skated in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Lions, scoring seven points (2 g, 5 a) en route to the club's first Kelly Cup Championship.

The native of Québec, QC, also skated in five games with the AHL's Laval Rocket, registering six PIMs.

He will report to the ECHL's Reading Royals.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.