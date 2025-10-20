Belleville Sens Regrouping Ahead of Home Opener this Weekend

October 20, 2025

Belleville Senators News Release









BELLEVILLE, ON - It wasn't as many points as they hoped to collect on their home opening weekend at CAA Arena, but the Belleville Senators are off the mark in 2025-26. The Sens earned a point in an overtime loss against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) in their home opener last weekend, then saw a comeback effort fall short Sunday against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning).

Here's a recap of the action as the Sens get set to finish a three-game homestand against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) this week, before heading to Toronto for a weekend set with the Marlies.

Saturday, October 18, 2025: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Toronto Marlies - 2 (OT)

Back on home ice for the first time this season the Belleville Senators treated fans to a fast-paced, playoff-style game against the Toronto Marlies last Saturday. Toronto scored in the second period and Oskar Pettersson evened things in the third to force overtime, but it was the Marlies who took the first Battle of Ontario matchup for 2025-26.Ã¯Â»Â¿

Sunday, October 19, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Syracuse Crunch - 5

Three more Belleville Sens scored their first goals of the season in the club's first home matinee of the campaign last Sunday. Wyatt Bongiovanni tallied in the first, Cam Crotty scored his first as a Senator in the third and Lassi Thomson also counted in the final frame, but Belleville was beaten 5-3 by the Syracuse Crunch. Leevi Merilainen was busy for Belleville in the loss, stopping 35 of the 40 shots he faced in the defeat.

Recent Transactions

Oct.16/25: #12 Danny Katic (LW) - ADD - Recalled from loan to Allen (ECHL)

Oct.16/25: #43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.17/25: #15 Olle Lycksell (F) - ADD - Loaned from Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.19/25: #40 Mads Sogaard (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Oct.19/25: #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - ADD - Loaned from Ottawa (NHL)Ã¯Â»Â¿

You can click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders

Points: 4

#34 Stephen Halliday (C) (0 G + 4 A)

Goals: 1

#13 Xavier Bourgault (RW)

#16 Tyler Boucher (RW)

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni (RW)

#4 Cameron Crotty (D)

#32 Oskar Pettersson (RW)

#33 Lassi Thomson (D)

#26 Carter Yakemchuk (D)

#27 Keean Washkurak (C)

Assists: 4

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 0

Plus/Minus: +2

#16 Tyler Boucher

#4 Cameron Crotty

Penalty Minutes: 18

#42 Hayden Hodgson

Goals Against Average: 2.94

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

Save Percentage: .875

#30 Hunter Shepard

#35 Leevi Merilainen

Wins: 0

Shutouts: 0

This Week

Another week of key, early-season, divisional games is ahead for the Senators. The Laval Rocket come to CAA arena for the first Winning Wednesday of the season on October 22 at 7:00 p.m. Then, they'll visit the Toronto Marlies on Saturday October 25 and Sunday October 26, with both games starting at 4:00 p.m.

Ticket Info

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

Images from this story







