Roadrunners Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Calgary

Published on October 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners wrapped up their 10th Anniversary Home Opening Weekend with a hard-fought 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday afternoon at Tucson Arena.

After Saturday night's thrilling 5-4 overtime win, both teams played a scoreless first period in the series finale. Tucson defenseman Montana Onyebuchi dropped the gloves for the second time this season, squaring off with Calgary forward Alex Gallant midway through the opening frame. Roadrunners goaltender Jaxson Stauber and Calgary's Owen Say each turned aside several quality chances to keep the game 0-0 after 20 minutes.

Rookie Miko Matikka opened the scoring at 5:26 of the second period with his first AHL goal, finishing a perfect feed from fellow first-year defenseman Artem Duda to give Tucson a 1-0 lead. Calgary responded quickly with three unanswered goals, including a pair just 23 seconds apart, to take control of the game. Stauber kept the Roadrunners within striking distance with a glove save on a Matvei Gridin breakaway late in the period.

In the third, Tucson mounted another comeback. Former Wrangler Kevin Rooney buried his third goal of the season at 8:02 to cut the deficit to one before Captain Austin Poganski tied the contest 3-3 with just under four minutes remaining, forcing overtime for the second straight night.

Calgary sealed the win in the extra frame when Nick Cicek converted a cross-ice feed from Dryden Hunt to lift the Wranglers to their first win of the season.

Stauber finished with 26 saves in his second start of the year, while the Roadrunners earned a point in the overtime loss to close the weekend with three of a possible four points. Tucson's overall record now stands at 2-1-1 on the young season.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Miko Matikka became the third Roadrunner in consecutive nights to score their third-career goal following Noel Nordh's and Daniil But's first-career tallies on Saturday.

Four Roadrunners have tallied their first career AHL goals through the first four games of the season: Owen Allard (Oct. 10 at ONT), Noel Nordh (Oct. 18 vs. CGY), Daniil But (Oct. 18 vs. CGY) and Miko Matikka (Oct. 19 vs. CGY).

Kevin Rooney's late goal marked his team-high third of the season. Sammy Walker had the primary assist on the play, giving him five points (2g, 3a) on the season, which is tied for the team lead.

Defensemen Artem Duda and Max Szuber extend their point streaks to two games.

Max Szuber has tallied three points (1g, 2a) over his last two outings, tying for the team lead with four points and pacing all Tucson defensemen. He is now one shy of 50 career assists.

Artem Duda has registered an assist in three of Tucson's first four games.

Artem Duda's and Max Szuber's three assists on the season are tied for the second-most on the team behind forward Ben McCartney (4).

Captain Austin Poganski scored for the second straight game.

Maverick Lamoureux recorded an assist on Poganski's late game-tying goal, marking his second-straight game with an assist.

Assistant captain Ben McCartney had the secondary assist on Poganski's equalizer. He is now tied for the team lead in points (5) with Sammy Walker and has a team-high four-game point streak.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

After a quiet opening five minutes, Stauber made the game's first big save, flashing the glove to deny Wranglers forward Martin Frk.

Rookie Owen Allard nearly tallied his second career goal on a breakaway following a great defensive play from veteran Ben McCartney, but was turned aside by Calgary goaltender Owen Say.

Moments later, Tucson defenseman Montana Onyebuchi dropped the gloves for the second time this season, squaring off with Wranglers forward Alex Gallant in a thrilling, back-and-forth bout.

Both teams traded chances throughout the frame, but Stauber and Say stood tall to keep the game scoreless heading into the final minutes.

The Roadrunners' penalty kill was active early, successfully killing off three Wranglers opportunities to send the game into the first intermission still tied 0-0.

SECOND PERIOD

Matikka became the third Roadrunner of the weekend to record his first AHL goal, finishing a beautiful feed from Artem Duda that beat Say blocker-side to give Tucson a 1-0 lead five minutes into the period.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Calgary's Matvei Gridin answered just twelve seconds later with his second goal of the weekend, sniping one past Stauber to even the score at 1-1.

The Wranglers continued their surge midway through the frame, with Jeremie Poirier and Andrew Basha striking just 23 seconds apart to make it a 3-1 Calgary lead.

Stauber came up big moments later, turning aside a Gridin breakaway with a sharp pad save to keep the deficit at two.

Tucson headed to the locker room trailing 3-1 after 40 minutes.

THIRD PERIOD

Early in the third, a goal from Dryden Hunt was waved off due to goaltender interference on Matvei Gridin, sparking a brief scrum in front of Jaxson Stauber's crease.

At the eight-minute mark, former Wrangler Kevin Rooney cut Tucson's deficit to 3-2 with a wrister past Owen Say.

Captain Austin Poganski continued his early-season heroics, tying the game at 3-3 with just under four minutes to play and forcing overtime for the second straight night.

OVERTIME

This time, the extra frame went Calgary's way as defenseman Nick Cicek buried a cross-ice feed from Dryden Hunt for the game-winner.

Despite the 4-3 overtime loss, Tucson battled back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point and close out the weekend series with three of a possible four points.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will kick off a two-game set against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT. Tickets can be purchased using the link here. Fans can listen to the games live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







