Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Assign Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch

Published on October 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Charle-Édouard D'Astous from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. In addition, the Lightning have assigned forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse.

D'Astous, 27, has appeared in all four of the Crunch's games this season and has tallied one goal and three points to lead all Syracuse defensemen. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound blueliner has three goals and nine points in a total of 27 career AHL games between the Crunch, Colorado Eagles and Grand Rapids Griffins. D'Astous was originally undrafted and is looking to make his NHL debut.

Geekie, 21, has seen action in six games with the Lightning this season and has one assist, while averaging 10:02 of time on ice. Geekie has dished out 15 hits to start the season, tied for the most among Bolts skaters. A native of Strathclair, Manitoba, Geekie has played in 58 career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay, and owns eight goals and 15 points. He was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

