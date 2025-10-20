Rangers Assign Defenseman Scott Morrow to Wolf Pack

Published on October 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Scott Morrow to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Morrow, 22, split the 2024-25 season between the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves. He recorded six points (1 g, 5 a) in 14 games with the Hurricanes and 39 points (13 g, 26 a) in 52 games with the Wolves.

He was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic and was named to the AHL's Top Prospects Team following the season.

During the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Morrow skated in five games with the Hurricanes. He also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolves.

The native of Darien, CT, was selected in the second round, 40th overall, by the Hurricanes in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by the Rangers via trade from the Hurricanes on Jul. 1, 2025.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.