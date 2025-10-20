Wranglers Top Roadrunners 4-3 in Overtime at Tucson

The Wranglers edged the Roadrunners 4-3 in overtime in Tucson on Sunday night.

Goals from Matvei Gridin, Jeremie Poirier, Andrew Basha, and the OT winner from Nick Cicek powered the Wranglers to their first victory of the season.

The opening frame was tight and physical, with both sides trading chances but neither finding twine.

Calgary had three powerplay opportunities in the first but couldn't capitalize.

Tucson struck first early in the second period via Miko Matikka, but the Wranglers wasted no time answering back.

Gridin buried a slick feed from Dryden Hunt to level the score.

Poirier followed up minutes later with a rocket from the right circle, assisted by William Strömgren.

Basha kept the momentum rolling, slicing through the slot and slipping one past Jaxson Stauber to make it 3-1. Hunter Brzustewicz earned the helper.

The Roadrunners clawed their way back in the third.

Kevin Rooney pulled them within one, and Austin Poganski knotted things up late to force extra time.

In overtime, it was all Wranglers.

Hunt found Cicek jumping up in the rush, and the defenceman made no mistake, burying the winner to grab a hard-fought two points.

The Wranglers will look to build on the win in their home-opener on Oct. 24 at the Scotiabank Saddledome

Stat Pack

Matvei Gridin is a goal per game currently

Hunter Brzustewicz has recorded four points in four games

Owen Say secured his first AHL win

Andrew Basha put up his first AHL goal

Rory Kerins notched his 100th AHL career point

Dryden Hunt tallied his 250th AHL career point







