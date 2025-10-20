Silver Knights Expand New Value Offerings with Fan Friendly Fridays

Published on October 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, October 20, that the team is expanding their new fan-focused value offerings with Fan Friendly Fridays. At every Friday Henderson Silver Knights game, fans will get 25% off all food and beverage. This discount does not have any exclusions, and applies to the new Silver Savings Menu, alcohol, and specialty food stands at Lee's Family Forum. All of Henderson's recently announced value offerings are listed below.

"The Silver Knights are proud that on every game, we now have a value offering for our fans," said Gabe Mirabelli FEG Minor League Properties Chief Business Officer. "From free parking at all home games, to the Silver Savings Menu, and now Fan Friendly Fridays, we're excited to make our game day experience more accessible to our community."

FREE PARKING

Free parking will be available to all fans for Silver Knights games at Lee's Family Forum.

SILVER SAVINGS MENU

The following items will be available for $5 at all Silver Knights home games:

Hot dog, Pretzel, Popcorn, Fan Favorite Nachos, and French Fries

TACO TUESDAY

Get two ancho chicken street tacos with salsa roja for $5 on Tuesdays Available at Nacho Mami, Market 9, and Market 20

CHEERS AND BEERS - ALL WEDNESDAY SILVER KNIGHTS GAMES

Get 12-ounce cans of Bud Light for $2 on Wednesdays, courtesy of Bud Light This promotion will also be available on Saturday, Jan. 3 (Military Appreciation Knight) and Saturday, Feb. 7 (Henderson Winter Games)

FAN FRIENDLY FRIDAYS

Fans get 25% off all food and beverage on Fridays

SATURDAY THEME KNIGHTS

Our Theme Knights will feature specialty food and beverage items

SUNDAY KIDS MEAL

Every Sunday is Kids Day! A special kids meal offered for these games will include: Pizza Pockets, fruit cup, and juice box for $8.99.







