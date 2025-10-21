Silver Knights Announce Plans for Knightmare on Ice Themed Game

Published on October 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, October 21, plans for Knightmare on Ice presented by Travel Nevada, which will take place this Saturday, Oct. 25. Henderson will take on the San Diego Gulls that evening at 6 p.m. PT.

Families are invited to take part in our pregame Trick-Or-Treat Trail on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard! From 4-6 p.m. community partners will be passing out treats to local families. At the start of the Trick-Or-Treat Trail near the Toyota truck, the first 1,000 fans can pick up an exclusive Silver Knights trick-or-treat tote bag. The Sam & Ash Tiltyard will also have a live DJ, free face painting, concessions, and interactive inflatables and games.

Fans are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costumes to the game. Select fans will be chosen to participate in a costume contest at second intermission. Costume guidelines are listed below.

No face masks that are not medical in nature No weapons of any kind, real or fake No props that could cause panic (i.e., prop blood) No costumes suggesting someone is a first responder (i.e., law enforcement) No inappropriate clothing with offensive language or material, or that appropriates or disrespects another culture No inappropriate costumes which may be offensive (at venue management's sole discretion).







