Pregame Festivities Set for Oktoberfest this Saturday

Published on October 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers are throwing a party for Oktoberfest ahead of Saturday's game!

Starting at 4 p.m. fans can enjoy samples from a variety of beer vendors in the parking lot in front of the Bojangles Coliseum box office. There will also be live music from Greazy Keyz starting at 4:30 p.m.

Fans can also enjoy a special menu item exclusively at the Red Line Club - Pork Schnitzel on a toasted pretzel bun with mustard aioli, lettuce and pickles.







American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.