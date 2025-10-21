Pregame Festivities Set for Oktoberfest this Saturday
Published on October 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers are throwing a party for Oktoberfest ahead of Saturday's game!
Starting at 4 p.m. fans can enjoy samples from a variety of beer vendors in the parking lot in front of the Bojangles Coliseum box office. There will also be live music from Greazy Keyz starting at 4:30 p.m.
Fans can also enjoy a special menu item exclusively at the Red Line Club - Pork Schnitzel on a toasted pretzel bun with mustard aioli, lettuce and pickles.
