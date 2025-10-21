Monsters Sign Forward Chongmin Lee to AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forward Chongmin Lee to a one-year two-way AHL/ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season. In one appearance for the ECHL's Bloomington Bison this season, Lee posted 0-1-1 with an even rating.

A 5'11", 187 lb. right-shooting native of Seoul, South Korea, Lee, 26, supplied 22-34-56 with 38 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 63 career ECHL appearances, all for Bloomington, spanning parts of the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. In 33 career appearances for HL Anyang in the Asia League spanning parts of two seasons from 2023-25, Lee registered 19-28-47 with 16 penalty minutes and a +49 rating and helped claim the 2023-24 Asia League Championship.

Prior to his professional career, Lee notched 22-40-62 with 56 penalty minutes in 134 career BCHL appearances for the Prince George Spruce Kings spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20. Lee additionally represented South Korea at the 2021-22 and 2023-24 IIHF D1A World Championships and helped South Korea claim the Silver Medal at the 2024-25 IIHF D1B World Championship.







