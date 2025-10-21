Penguins Offense Roars to Life in Front of League-Leading Defense

Published on October 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton starts 4-0-0-0 for the fourth time in franchise history

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Oct. 17 - PENGUINS 5 at Hartford 2

The Penguins charged out to a two-goal lead in the first period, receiving strikes from Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Atley Calvert. Avery Hayes added a man-advantage marker early in middle frame for a 3-0 lead. Hartford chipped away at the deficit and made it a one-goal game in the third, but Calvert came up with a timely insurance marker at the midway mark of the frame. Tristan Broz sealed the win with a shorthanded empty netter.

Saturday, Oct. 18 - PENGUINS 6 at Bridgeport 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton trailed 3-0 early in the contest, but rallied with a five-goal third period for a stunning comeback. Ryan Graves laid kindling for the fiery comeback with his first goal as a Penguin late in the second stanza. Sam Poulin set up Harvey-Pinard 98 seconds into the third, then Poulin scored himself at 4:16. Ville Koivunen and Danton Heinen lit the lamp in quick succession to put the Pens ahead by two, and Calvert sniped a shorthanded goal to round out the scoring.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Oct. 22 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins take on their turnpike rivals for the second time this season. Lehigh Valley is 3-1-0-0 to start their first season under new head coach John Snowden, but their only loss came at the hands of the Penguins on Oct. 12.

Friday, Oct. 24 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton heads south for a two-game set with the reigning Eastern Conference Champions. The Penguins are exactly .500 (5-5-0-0) in their last 10 visits to Charlotte.

Saturday, Oct. 25 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 2-0-0-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this year after going 16-4-3-0 (.761) in the second game of back-to-backs under Kirk MacDonald last season.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has earned its fourth 4-0-0-0 start in team history. It is also the second time the club has opened with four-consecutive regulation wins (2013-14).

- The Penguins are tied for first in the league in goals against per game (1.75), rank second in team save percentage (.938), and are tied for third in goals for per game (4.25).

- Danton Heinen is tied for the league lead with six assists. He is also tied for second in the AHL with seven points.

- Heinen recorded the 300th point of his pro career on Saturday.

- Including playoffs, Tristan Broz has 16 points (6G-10A) in his last 16 games.

- Sam Poulin is the only Penguin to record at least one point in each of the team's games.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. PENGUINS 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.00

2. Providence 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.00

3. Charlotte 4 3 1 0 0 6 .750

4. Lehigh Valley 4 3 1 0 0 6 .750

5. Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 .375

6. Hershey 4 1 2 1 0 3 .325

7. Springfield 3 1 2 0 0 2 .333

8. Hartford 3 0 3 0 0 0 .000

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Danton Heinen 4 1 6 7

Sam Poulin 4 1 4 2

Tristan Broz 4 3 1 4

Ville Koivunen 3 1 3 4

Ryan Graves 4 1 3 4

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Larsson 1 1-0-0 1.01 .963 0

Sergei Murashov* 3 3-0-0 2.00 .930 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Oct. 22 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Oct. 24 Charlotte BoJangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 25 Charlotte BoJangles' Coliseum 6:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Wed, Oct. 15 (RW) Nolan Renwick Assigned to WHL







