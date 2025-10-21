Comets' Osipov Suspended for Three Games
Published on October 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Utica Comets defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Toronto on Oct. 19.
Osipov will miss Utica's games Friday (Oct. 24) at Syracuse, Saturday (Oct. 25) vs. Laval, and Oct. 31 at Syracuse.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2025
- T-Birds Establish "Luff's Pups" in Partnership with TJO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs and Rockford Area Arts Council Announce Local Artists Hat Series Winners for 2025-26 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets' Osipov Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Griffins Look to Tie Best Start in Franchise History on Friday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pregame Festivities Set for Oktoberfest this Saturday - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Recall Ayrton Martino from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Monsters Sign Forward Chongmin Lee to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Offense Roars to Life in Front of League-Leading Defense - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Battle Phantoms - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.