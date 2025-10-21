Comets' Osipov Suspended for Three Games
Published on October 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Utica Comets defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Toronto on Oct. 19.

Osipov will miss Utica's games Friday (Oct. 24) at Syracuse, Saturday (Oct. 25) vs. Laval, and Oct. 31 at Syracuse.

