Stars Recall Ayrton Martino from Idaho

Published on October 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that Dallas has recalled forward Ayrton Martino from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to Texas.

Martino, 23, skated in three games for the Steelheads last weekend and compiled four points (2-2- 4), including back-to-back multi-point games. He scored his first professional goal Saturday at Tahoe in a 6-4 Idaho victory.

The rookie forward had a standout senior season in 2024-25 at Clarkson University with 51 points (25-26- 51) in 39 games and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist. He signed an amateur tryout with Texas after his college career ended in March and made his professional debut Mar. 28, 2025 at Cleveland. Martino appeared in four regular-season games for the Stars to finish the season.

The Toronto, Ontario native was selected by Dallas in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Stars return home and host the Iowa Wild on Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

2025-26 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).







American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.