T-Birds Establish

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the inception of Luff's Pups in proud partnership with the Foundation for TJO Animals. As part of this newly-established initiative, during the 2025-26 Thunderbirds season, T-Birds veteran forward and animal lover Matt Luff will pledge a donation of $50 to the Foundation for TJO Animals for every point he records this season.

The Luff's Pups initiative kicks off in conjunction with the T-Birds' annual Pucks & Paws Night this Saturday, Oct. 25 as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 6:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. Fans with dogs are welcome to bring their pets to the game, with each "dog ticket" directly benefiting the Foundation for TJO Animals. For more information on Pucks & Paws, tickets, and rules and regulations regarding the night, click here.

"We could not be happier to support Matt, his passion for animal welfare, and his dedication to helping TJO continue its lifesaving work," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "When our players champion a cause that speaks to who they are off the ice, it reflects the heart of this organization - we stand with them, and we use our platform to lift that mission up in our community."

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to join in the Luff's Pups pledge and donate to the Foundation for TJO Animals. A donation of just $25 can help feed up to 20 hungry animals or supply rabies vaccines for five animals.

"We are so grateful to Matt Luff for using his platform to make a difference for the animals and people in our community," said Janna Brown, Executive Director of the Foundation for TJO Animals. "His generosity and compassion help shine a light on the importance of adoption, fostering, and supporting the lifesaving work happening every day at TJO. Luff's Pups is already a success, and we are excited to be a part of it!"







