Shlaine Scores Twice as Stars Win in Ontario

ONTARIO, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Ontario Reign 4-1 Sunday night at Toyota Arena.

Artem Shlaine opened the scoring fourteen minutes into the first period when he snuck in behind the Ontario defense and swept a backhander inside the post. It was his second straight game with a goal and the first of a three-point night (2-1- 3).

Jack Becker nearly added an insurance goal four minutes into the second period when he rang the puck off the glove-side pipe of Reign goaltender Pheonix Copley. Instead, Cole Guttman evened the score on a breakaway for Ontario a minute later.

Texas went on the power play with just ten seconds left in the middle frame when Andre Lee was sent to the penalty box for slashing. Cameron Hughes set up Shlaine with a pass from the trapezoid and Shlaine sent the puck over the right pad of Copley to give the Stars the lead heading into the second intermission. Texas now has a power play goal in three straight games.

Kole Lind added an insurance goal late in the third period when he stole the puck at the center red line and broke away to put Texas up three with five minutes left in regulation. Matthew Seminoff chipped in an empty-net goal to make the score 4-1 a minute later.

Arno Tiefensee earned the win in his AHL debut, stopping 25 of 26. Copley received the loss after giving up three goals on 24 shots.

The Stars will travel back to Palm Desert to play against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, December 3, at 8:30 pm CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

