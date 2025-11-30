Wolves' Points Streak Hits 3 Games with 4-3 Loss to Moose in Shootout

The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a five-game road trip by falling to the Manitoba Moose 4-3 in a shootout Sunday in Winnipeg, Man.

Felix Unger Sorum had a goal and an assist and Ryan Suzuki and Nikita Pavlychev each scored to help the Wolves secure a point but Chicago fell when Danny Zhilkin notched the game-winner for the Moose in the shootout. The Wolves extended their points streak to three games and finished the road trip with a 2-2-0-1 record.

The Moose took a 1-0 advantage after one period on a goal by Brayden Yager but the Wolves netted the equalizing and lead goals late in the second.

First, Unger Sorum worked his way to the front of the net and fired a shot that Moose netminder Isaac Poulter stopped but yielded a rebound. Unger Sorum stuck with it and batted the puck past Poulter to the stick side for his eighth goal of the season. Domenick Fensore earned his team-leading 12th assist of the season.

With the clock winding down in the second, the Wolves were awarded a power play and converted when Suzuki found the back of the net with two seconds remaining. The forward was credited with a goal after Bradly Nadeau's pass hit Suzuki's skate and ricocheted into the goal. Nadeau and Unger Sorum had assists on Suzuki's second goal of the season.

Manitoba's Phillip Di Giuseppe tied it at 2-2 with a goal midway through the third and Nikita Chibrikov gave the Moose the lead with 3:11 remaining.

The Wolves roared right back on Pavlychev's marker 1:06 later. The center notched his sixth goal of the season when he ripped a shot from just inside the right circle that slipped through the pads of Poulter. Evan Vierling recorded an assist on Pavlychev's goal that sent the game to overtime.

In the shootout, Nadeau and Suzuki scored but the Moose prevailed when all three skaters beat Wolves netminder Cayden Primeau, including Zhilkin's winner.

Primeau (35 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Poulter (28 saves) gained the win for the Moose.

Chicago fell to 9-6-3-1 on the season and Manitoba improved to 11-8-2-0.

Up next: The Wolves host the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.







