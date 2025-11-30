Senators Rally in the Third But Drop Weekend Finale to Bruins

Published on November 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators goaltender Jackson Parsons vs. the Providence Bruins

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators finished off their Hockey Fights Cancer weekend with an afternoon battle against the Providence Bruins, falling 6-4.

The first period got off to a similar start to last night's affair, as the Bruins netted the opening goal. A point shot from Billy Sweezey found Jake Schmaltz in front after a hard battle, as he beat an outstretched Jackson Parsons to make it 1-0. Belleville quickly shut down the momentum, striking right back. A Garrett Pilon pass found a patient Jan Jenik, who created some space and set up Wyatt Bongiovanni in front to tuck one home and tie the game at 1-1.

The middle frame saw Providence regain their lead off a dump-in. Schmaltz found himself on the scoresheet again, this time as a contributor, as a screened shot from Victor Soderstrom got through, giving the Bruins a 2-1 advantage. Providence added in another, as Fabian Lysell capitalized off a takeaway to score his ninth of the season and make it 3-1. The Bruins' scoring touch continued with their power play getting involved. After a battle down low in the Senators' zone, a one-timer from Frederic Brunet found the back of the net off a pass from Lysell and help from Jacob Perreault, widening the margin to 4-1. Providence struck again as a scramble in front by Schmaltz and Joey Abate pushed the puck out to Riley Duran, who buried his first of the season for a 5-1 game. Belleville pushed back, however, on a two-on-one opportunity. After Xavier Bourgault forced a turnover, Garrett Pilon fed the puck back to Bourgault, who finished the play to cut the deficit to 5-2.

It took some time to see the first goal of the final period, but the Senators broke through on the man advantage. A quick, slick passing play between Stephen Halliday and Bourgault set up an Arthur Kaliyev shot that beat Simon Zajicek to cut the deficit to 5-3. The push continued as the Senators added another. A Scott Harrington shot deflected off the body of Pilon and right to Olle Lycksell, who buried his second goal of the year to pull Belleville within one at 5-4. The comeback, however, was cut short as Matthew Poitras sealed the game with an empty-netter, making the final score 6-4.

The Senators will meet back up with the Bruins again on January 23rd for the second game of their seven-game road trip at Amica Mutual Pavilion, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Belleville will see a familiar foe in the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) this Wednesday at CAA Arena, with a 7:00 p.m. start to kick off the month of December.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni scored a goal

#10 Philippe Daoust had three shots on net

#13 Xavier Bourgault scored one goal and two points all together

#14 Scott Harrington got his first point in four games with an assist

#13 Olle Lycksell had a goal and three shots on net

#22 Garrett Pilon added three assists for eight on the year

#24 Jan Jenik notched an assist

#43 Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and four shots

