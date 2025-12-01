Reign Toppled by Texas

Published on November 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (11-7-1-0) fell to the Texas Stars (7-10-2-0) Sunday night by a final score of 4-1 in front of 6,301 fans at Toyota Arena.

Cole Guttman scored for his third straight game in the loss as the Reign's win streak came to an end at three games while their four-game win streak at Toyota Arena came to a hault. The Reign trailed 1-0 after the first period then Guttman tied the score early into the second period before the Stars struck on the power-play with five seconds left in the middle frame taking a one-goal lead into the third period. Texas stretched the lead to 3-1 at 15:09 of the third period and then followed it up with an empty-net score less than two minutes later.

Texas led 1-0 after the first period on a goal from Artem Shlaine at 14:04 setup by Cameron Hughes and Gavin White. Shaline got a pass from Hughes down the center lane at the blue line and was able to slip in between the defenders and send a backhander off the far post and in. Shots were 8-6 in favor the Reign as they went 0-for-1 on the power-play.

Ontario trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes of play with shots favoring the Stars 12-10 in the second period. Cole Guttman (5th) tied the score at 1-1 from Glen Gawdin 4:13 into the stanza. Gawdin from behind his own blue line fed Guttman at the neutral zone circle. From there Guttman raced across the blue line and split the defenders. He drove with the puck through the right circle to the crease where he dragged the puck to his backhand flipping the puck over the right shoulder of Arno Tiefensee. Just 22 seconds after killing off their the Stars second power-play of the night Texas got their third man advantage opportunity with 10 seconds remaining in the period. Artem Shaline would score his second of the game with five seconds remaining the in the middle frame receiving a backdoor feed from Cameron Hughes.

Kole Lind stretched the lead to 3-1 in favor of Texas with 4:51 remaining in regulation when he worked a takeaway at his own blue line and went in a breakaway beating Pheonix Copley with a forehand backhand move. Matthew Seminoff sealed the deal for the Stars with an empty-net score with 3:09 left.

Pheonix Copley made 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss while Arno Tiefensee made 25 saves on 26 shots in the win.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord and Cole Guttman.

Lord

On playing Texas

Tough loss. Got to give them credit. I thought they defended hard. They didn't give us too much. They obviously took their chances on a couple of breakaways on our mistakes. I thought the goal late in the second, obviously, was a huge one on the power play for them, hurt us a lot. I was hopeful we'd do a little more in the third, we didn't. So unfortunately, I thought we were only, you know, average. Need a little bit more in this league to win games against anybody. They were really good and, yeah, tough, tough loss.

On Guttman and Gawdin's strong play tonight

They're moving their feet when they're going like that. They're pretty dynamic. They had some other good looks as well. Probably could have had one or two more as well. So that was good and yeah, good to see them be on the scoresheet again.

On having a week of practice before next puck drop

You know, reset. Obviously, the last two games haven't been overly good, so get back to it. Get back to work. Execution, obviously some systematic stuff, and we'll go again.

Guttman

On his goal

It was a great pass by Glenn. I thought I got a step on the guy a little bit and kind of just looked back hoping he'd put it on my tape and he put it right there on a great pass. And I just saw a lane and took it there.

On his play as of late

Feel good. I feel like the pucks going in a little more, which is nice. I feel like I've been playing well. Couple posts, missing here and there, but I think our line is clicking and kind of turning in the right direction. But would have been nice to get that win.

On tonight's loss

I thought the majority of the game, we were taking it to them. I thought we played really well. A lot of chances, probably one we deserve to win until the last five, ten minutes. So just finding a way to fix the finer details.







American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.