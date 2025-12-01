Cossa Records 26 Saves in Shutout over Iowa
Published on November 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In a 26-save shutout performance from Sebastian Cossa, the Grand Rapids Griffins recorded a 1-0 victory to defeat the Iowa Wild on Sunday at Van Andel Arena.
Grand Rapids' 16-1-0-1 start stood as its best in franchise history with 33 points through 18 contests, while its .917 points percentage remained the best in the AHL. John Leonard notched his league-leading 15th goal of the season to extend his point streak to four games, and Erik Gustafsson tallied his ninth point of the season with an assist. The win served as Cossa's second shutout of the 2025-26 campaign, improving his record to 8-1.
The best opportunity for the Griffins in the first period came on the power play. Dominik Shine passed the puck from the top of the zone to Leonard in the right circle, and he sent a one-timer toward the net at 4:32, but Cal Petersen made the pad save to keep the frame scoreless.
Grand Rapids claimed a 1-0 advantage 5:45 into the second slate when Gustafsson passed the puck from the near boards to Leonard in the slot, and he tipped it in. Iowa tried to tie the matchup with 44 seconds remaining when Gerry Mayhew tried to pot it on the doorstep, but Gustafsson swatted the puck out to prevent the opportunity.
The Griffins attempted to extend their lead in the final frame with 16:25 to go when Eduards Tralmaks tried to stuff in a wraparound to the right of the net, but he was met with the skate of Petersen. With 2:19 left, Iowa pulled its goaltender to add an attacker, but Cossa stood tall between the pipes en route to a 1-0 win.
Notes *The last eight meetings between Grand Rapids and Iowa have been decided by one goal. *The Griffins have outscored their opponents this season 73-34, and have outscored their visitors at home 34-15.
Iowa 0 0 0 - 0
Grand Rapids 0 1 0 - 1
1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Mayhew Ia (high-sticking), 3:36; Moyle Gr (tripping), 15:39.
2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Leonard 15 (Gustafsson), 5:45. Penalties-Marek Ia (fighting), 2:56; Moyle Gr (fighting), 2:56; Rychlovský Gr (hooking), 15:12.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Iowa 5-12-9-26. Grand Rapids 10-14-5-29.
Power Play Opportunities-Iowa 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 1.
Goalies-Iowa, Petersen 2-8-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 8-1-0 (26 shots-26 saves).
A-5,841
Three Stars
1. GR Cossa (W, SO, 26 saves) 2. GR Leonard (game-winner) 3. IA Petersen (L, 28 saves)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 16-1-0-1 (33 pts.) / Wed., Dec. 3 vs. Cleveland 7 p.m.
Iowa: 5-14-0-1 (11 pts.) / Wed., Dec. 3 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. CST
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins gather after a goal
(Nicolas Carrillo)
