Penguins Reassign De St. Phalle to Wheeling

Published on November 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Mathieu De St. Phalle to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

De St. Phalle notched a pair of goals in 11 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. In 25 career AHL games, all as a member of the Penguins, the Greenwich, Connecticut native has four goals and no assists for four points.

Last year, in his first season of professional hockey, De St. Phalle paced the Nailers with 35 assists and 55 points. Those totals also tied for second-most among ECHL rookies in both categories. De St. Phalle's 20 goals were good for second on the team.

The 25-year-old initially signed a two-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Mar. 31, 2024 after concluding a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin. With the Badgers, De St. Phalle amassed 87 points (36G-51A) in 141 games. He topped Wisconsin in goals during both his sophomore and junior seasons and led the entire club with 22 points in 2021-22.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Dec. 5, when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza for the fourth matchup in their season series.

