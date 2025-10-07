Silver Knights to Offer Free Parking at All Home Games, Unveil New Silver Savings Menu
Published on October 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today multiple fan friendly initiatives for the 2025-26 season. The team will offer free parking for all Silver Knights home games at Lee's Family Forum. Additionally, an expanded value-focused menu will be available at all home games, and the team will have special food and beverage promotions for certain days of the week. All new offerings are listed below.
"Our team has worked diligently this summer to find new ways to bring added value to the Silver Knights experience," said Gabe Mirabelli FEG Minor League Properties Chief Business Officer. "We feel these changes will help give more local families access to our games, and we can't wait to welcome them to Lee's Family Forum."
The Silver Knights kick off the 2025-26 season this Friday and Saturday at Lee's Family Forum, featuring two contests against the defending Calder Cup Champions, the Abbotsford Canucks. On Friday the first 3,000 fans will receive an exclusive magnet schedule, while on Saturday the first 2,500 fans will get a bucket hat inspired by Harold the Town Crier. Both games will feature activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard including specialty food trucks and snack bars, with additional games, interactive inflatables and more exclusively for Saturday's game.
FREE PARKING
Free parking will be available to all fans for Silver Knights games at Lee's Family Forum.
SILVER SAVINGS MENU
The following items will be available for $5 at all Silver Knights home games:
Hot dog, Pretzel, Popcorn, Fan Favorite Nachos, and French Fries
TACO TUESDAY
Get two ancho chicken street tacos with salsa roja for $5 on Tuesdays
Available at Nacho Mami, Market 9, and Market 20
CHEERS AND BEERS - ALL WEDNESDAY SILVER KNIGHTS GAMES
Get 12-ounce cans of Bud Light for $2 on Wednesdays, courtesy of Bud Light
This promotion will also be available on Saturday, Jan. 3 (Military Appreciation Knight) and Saturday, Feb. 7 (Henderson Winter Games)
SATURDAY THEME KNIGHTS
Our Theme Knights will feature specialty food and beverage items
SUNDAY KIDS MEAL
Every Sunday is Kids Day! A special kids meal offered for these games will include:
Pizza Pockets, fruit cup, and juice box for $8.99
