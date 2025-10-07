Canucks Sign Poisson to One-Year AHL Contract

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Nick Poisson to a one-year contract ahead of the 2025-26 AHL season.

Poisson, 24, has spent the past five seasons playing collegiate hockey for Providence College (HEA) where he served as co-captain during his final campaign in 2024-25. The Vancouver native skated in 170 NCAA games for the Friars, which ranks him second all-time in school history, while recording 109 points (42 goals, 67 assists) and 94 penalty minutes.

The 5-11, 190-pound centre also skated in 107 BCHL games for the Prince George Spruce Kings from 2019-2020, helping them capture the Fred Page Cup (league championship) in 2019. Poisson participated in both the 2025 Vancouver Canucks Prospects Camp and 2025 Abbotsford Canucks Training Camp as an undrafted free agent invite before officially joining the organization.

Ryan Johnson also announced today that Poisson has been loaned to Abbotsford's ECHL affiliate Kalamazoo Wings.







