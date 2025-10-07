Canucks Sign Poisson to One-Year AHL Contract
Published on October 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Nick Poisson to a one-year contract ahead of the 2025-26 AHL season.
Poisson, 24, has spent the past five seasons playing collegiate hockey for Providence College (HEA) where he served as co-captain during his final campaign in 2024-25. The Vancouver native skated in 170 NCAA games for the Friars, which ranks him second all-time in school history, while recording 109 points (42 goals, 67 assists) and 94 penalty minutes.
The 5-11, 190-pound centre also skated in 107 BCHL games for the Prince George Spruce Kings from 2019-2020, helping them capture the Fred Page Cup (league championship) in 2019. Poisson participated in both the 2025 Vancouver Canucks Prospects Camp and 2025 Abbotsford Canucks Training Camp as an undrafted free agent invite before officially joining the organization.
Ryan Johnson also announced today that Poisson has been loaned to Abbotsford's ECHL affiliate Kalamazoo Wings.
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025
- Silver Knights to Offer Free Parking at All Home Games, Unveil New Silver Savings Menu - Henderson Silver Knights
- 596 American Hockey League Graduates on NHL Opening-Night Rosters - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details of 2025-26 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Announce Roster Transactions - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Sign Poisson to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Eagles to Televise Nine Games on Local 3 - Colorado Eagles
- Panthers Assign Jack Studnicka to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Canucks Sign Poisson to One-Year AHL Contract
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Gill & Gill Law
- Canucks Announce 2025 AHL Training Camp Roster
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025.26 Community & Fan Engagement Nights
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025 Training Camp Details & Scrimmage Game in Chilliwack