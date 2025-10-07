San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

Published on October 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to Tulsa (ECHL):  Jaxsen Wiebe - RW Roman Kinal - D Jeremie Biakabutuka - D Will Francis - D

Released from Professional Tryout (PTO) Tyrell Goulbourne - F Easton Armstrong - F







