Panthers Assign Jack Studnicka to Charlotte

Published on October 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

As they finalize their roster for Tuesday's NHL season opener, the Panthers have assigned forward Jack Studnicka to Charlotte.

Studnicka, 26, signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida over the summer and appeared in four preseason games for the Panthers before clearing waivers and joining the Checkers.

A second-round pick by Boston in 2017, Studnicka registered 45 points (16g, 29a) in 72 games for Ontario last season and has 162 points (57g, 105a) in 225 AHL games over his career for Providence, Abbotsford, San Jose and Ontario. He has also appeared in 107 NHL games for Boston, Vancouver and San Jose.

Additionally the Checkers have signed forward Hunter Johannes to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

The 27-year-old is heading into his second full season as a pro after posting four points (2g, 2a) and 36 penalty minutes in 51 games for Grand Rapids last season. Johannes - who appeared in six AHL games with the Griffins at the end of the 2023-24 campaign - also recorded five points (2g, 3a) in four ECHL games for Toledo last season.

Training camp will run until the team's season opener in Springfield on Saturday, October 11. The current training camp roster can be found here.







