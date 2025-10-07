Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Published on October 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 7, the following roster transactions:

Forwards Ty Cheveldayoff, Brooklyn Kalmikov, and Jacob Perreault, defenseman Zachary Massicotte, and goaltender Luke Cavallin have been assigned to the Maine Mariners.

Forwards Maxim Andreev, Robert Cronin, and Lynden McCallum have been released from their AHL tryouts and will report to the Maine Mariners.







