Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
Published on October 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 7, the following roster transactions:
Forwards Ty Cheveldayoff, Brooklyn Kalmikov, and Jacob Perreault, defenseman Zachary Massicotte, and goaltender Luke Cavallin have been assigned to the Maine Mariners.
Forwards Maxim Andreev, Robert Cronin, and Lynden McCallum have been released from their AHL tryouts and will report to the Maine Mariners.
Check out the Providence Bruins Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025
- Panthers Assign Jack Studnicka to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
- P-Bruins Fall in Overtime to T-Birds in Preseason Finale
- P-Bruins Top T-Birds in Preseason Opener
- Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Opening Roster and Preseason Game Schedule
- Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Perreault to AHL Contract