Colorado Eagles to Televise Nine Games on Local 3

Published on October 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will be televising nine games during the upcoming 2025-26 season on KCDO Local 3, as part of a broadcast partnership agreement with KMGH, the Scripps owned local television station in Denver.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to work with KMGH and Local 3 to expand our reach to fans throughout the state of Colorado," said Eagles president Ryan Bach. "We are excited to bring a first-class broadcast experience that will showcase the excitement of Colorado Eagles hockey and the electric atmosphere that is created every single night at Blue Arena."

The broadcast schedule will consist of nine home games, featuring eight different opponents, spanning from November through April:

Friday, Nov 7th vs. Abbotsford Canucks, 7:05pm MT

Friday, Nov 14th vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 7:05pm MT

Friday, November 28th vs. San Jose Barracuda, 6:05pm MT

Friday, December 12th vs. Ontario Reign, 7:05pm MT

Friday, January 9th vs. San Diego Gulls, 7:05pm MT

Friday, Feb 6th vs. Chicago Wolves, 7:05pm MT

Friday, Feb 20th vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds, 7:05pm MT

Friday, April 10th vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 7:05pm MT

Friday, April 18 vs. Calgary Wranglers, 7:05pm MT

The "Voice of the Eagles" Kevin McGlue will provide the play-by-play on the broadcast, with Bach serving as color analyst and Guerilla Sports' Meghan Angley handling ice-side reporting and player interviews.

"We're committed to delivering the moments that matter most to Colorado, and partnering with the Eagles is a perfect example of that mission," said Brian Joyce, vice president and general manager at KMGH and Local 3. "These broadcasts will make it possible for fans across the state to feel the excitement, passion and atmosphere of Blue Arena from wherever they watch. We're proud to help bring Eagles hockey into more homes, and we can't wait for puck drop."

Local 3 can be found on Comcast channel 3 and channel 649, Dish Network channel 3 and over the air on channel 3.1.

Every Colorado Eagles game is also available via stream on FloHockey, with subscription packages available at FloHockey.tv

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







