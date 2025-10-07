Syracuse Crunch Announce Details of 2025-26 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 18

Published on October 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced details for the team's 32nd Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital when the team hosts the Rochester Americans on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

The game will be highlighted by an opening ceremony celebrating the return of Crunch hockey for another season in downtown Syracuse. To begin the opening ceremony, youth hockey coaches will accompany the team onto the ice during player introductions.

Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance on Oct. 18 will receive a special giveaway, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital.

Prior to the game, the Crunch will be hosting a Home Opener Block Party presented by The Summit Federal Credit Union on the Everson Plaza from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Block Party will feature music by DJ OH KANE, the Bull & Bear Roadhouse food truck and drinks available for purchase.

Upstate University Hospital is part of Upstate Medical University, the only academic medical center in the region. A highlight of Upstate's leading role in patient care is its ability to ensure access to vital one-of-a-kind services, such as burn and trauma care and an array of highly specialized stroke, cancer, neurological, neurosurgical, pediatric and orthopedic services through its Upstate University Hospital, Upstate Community Hospital, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, the Upstate Cancer Center, and dozens of facilities throughout the region. More info can be found at: www.upstate.edu/hospital.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.







