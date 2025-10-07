Syracuse Crunch Announce Details of 2025-26 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 18
Published on October 7, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced details for the team's 32nd Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital when the team hosts the Rochester Americans on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
The game will be highlighted by an opening ceremony celebrating the return of Crunch hockey for another season in downtown Syracuse. To begin the opening ceremony, youth hockey coaches will accompany the team onto the ice during player introductions.
Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance on Oct. 18 will receive a special giveaway, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital.
Prior to the game, the Crunch will be hosting a Home Opener Block Party presented by The Summit Federal Credit Union on the Everson Plaza from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Block Party will feature music by DJ OH KANE, the Bull & Bear Roadhouse food truck and drinks available for purchase.
Upstate University Hospital is part of Upstate Medical University, the only academic medical center in the region. A highlight of Upstate's leading role in patient care is its ability to ensure access to vital one-of-a-kind services, such as burn and trauma care and an array of highly specialized stroke, cancer, neurological, neurosurgical, pediatric and orthopedic services through its Upstate University Hospital, Upstate Community Hospital, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, the Upstate Cancer Center, and dozens of facilities throughout the region. More info can be found at: www.upstate.edu/hospital.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2025
- Silver Knights to Offer Free Parking at All Home Games, Unveil New Silver Savings Menu - Henderson Silver Knights
- 596 American Hockey League Graduates on NHL Opening-Night Rosters - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details of 2025-26 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Announce Roster Transactions - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Sign Poisson to One-Year AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Eagles to Televise Nine Games on Local 3 - Colorado Eagles
- Panthers Assign Jack Studnicka to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster Transactions - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details of 2025-26 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 18
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Eight Players to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Home Opener Block Party Presented by the Summit Federal Credit Union October 18
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Six Players from Syracuse Crunch, Assign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forwards Reece Newkirk, Spencer Kersten and Defenseman Chris Harpur to Orlando Solar Bears