Senators Stunned by Syracuse to Cap Home Opener Weekend

Published on October 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators hosted the Syracuse Crunch in the middle game of their first three-game homestand of the season on Saturday. but fell 5-3 to their divisional rivals.

With multiple chances early on, the Crunch capitalized on a turnover to open the scoring. Dominic James fired a shot from the top of the circles off a pass from Nick Abruzzese to make it 1-0. That lead was short-lived, as the Senators answered later in the first. Wyatt Bongiovanni intercepted a pass from Jakob Pelletier and beat Ryan Fanti short-side blocker for his first goal of the season.

Just over halfway through the second period, Gabriel Szturc set up Tristan Allard to restore the Crunch's lead at 2-1. Four minutes later, while on the penalty kill, Syracuse extended their advantage. Brendan Furry's strong forecheck created a turnover, and Lucas Mercuri buried it to make it 3-1. The Senators would be outshot 17-6 in the second, leaving them needing a big third period.

After a similar start to periods one and two, the Senators regained some momentum in a big way. Cam Crotty beat Fanti off an easy setup from Tyler Boucher and Stephen Halliday to make it 3-2. However, that momentum was quickly halted, as Dylan Duke tapped in a close-range goal off a play initiated by Wojciech Stachowiak and Boris Katchouk, restoring the Crunch's two-goal lead. Stachowiak would connect with Katchouk again; this time setting him up for a breakaway goal to extend the lead to 5-2. Lassi Thomson would put one in late to cut the lead to 5-3, though it would not be enough to help lead the Senators to a win.

The Senators will see the Crunch in two weeks when they visit Syracuse for the first game of their road trip on November 1st. Belleville is back in action on Wednesday night when they welcome the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena.

Fast Facts:

#4 Cameron Crotty scored his first goal as a Senator and was named the game's second star

#16 Tyler Boucher has points in three consecutive games (one goal, two assists)

#33 Lassi Thomson scored the first goal of his second stint with the Senators

#35 Leevi Merilainen stopped 35 of the season-high 40 shots he faced

The Senators were 0/2 on the power play and 2/2 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill

Sound Bytes:

Forward Tyler Boucher on the result:

"They're a good team. We know that every time we play them, we got to play for 60, and making small mistakes is going to cost us. There are good players in this league and you're going to pay for it. I think we're going to start rolling. You can see it in our play, we just have to do it for a full 60 minutes."

Forward Tyler Boucher on the mindset heading into Wednesday's game against Laval:

"We've got great character in our room. We've got older guys that our pushing us and younger guys that are still finding their way. So, I think the more we stick together and bond as a team, I think it's going to translate. And, I think we're going to get a big win on Wednesday.

