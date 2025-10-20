Comets Edged by Marlies in First Road Game, 3-2

Published on October 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Toronto, ON - The Comets headed north of the border for their first road trip of the season and fell to the Marlies by a score of 3-2.

It was another hot start for the Comets, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead. Nathan Legare potted his first of the year just 2:05 into the game on a nice dish from Jon Gruden, and then Angus Crookshank rifled one past the glove of Toronto netminder Artur Akhtyamov for his second of the year to make it 2-0 at the 3:26 mark of the first.

Nathan Legare was assessed a double minor for high sticking later in the period and Toronto forward Travis Boyd scored on the ensuing power play on a shot from the right circle that beat Utica goaltender Jeremy Brodeur low blocker side to make it 2-1 at the 6:25 of the first.

Jeremy Brodeur continued to look confident in the second period, stopping all 11 Marlies' shots that he faced in the middle stanza, helping the Comets preserve their 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

The Marlies continued to bring the pressure in the third period and after a long shift in the offensive zone, Bo Groulx jammed one inside the near post to tie the game at two at the 8:40 mark of the third. Dmitri Osipov was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Marlies forward Marc Johnstone which put the Marlies on a five-minute power play. Vinnie Lettieri deflected a point shot from William Villeneuve to make it 3-2 at the 14:30 mark of the third and the Marlies would hang on for the win.

The Marlies outshot the Comets 35-26. Jeremy Brodeur made 32 saves for the Comets while Artur Akhtyamov stopped 24 shots at the other end for Toronto.

The Comets will head to Syracuse to play the Crunch on Friday at 7pm and will return to the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday to host the Laval Rocket on Frights & Flights Night at 6pm. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.