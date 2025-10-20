Firebirds Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Condors, 5-4

October 19, 2025

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), fell to the Bakersfield Condors in overtime on Sunday by the final score of 5-4. Ben Meyers netted a pair of goals and Carson Rehkopf, Caden Price, Tyson Jugnauth, and Kaden Hammell each recorded their first AHL point in the defeat.

The Firebirds scored the opening goal of the game at 12:04 of the first period. Andrei Loshko took a wrist shot that was stopped by goaltender Matt Tompkins, but the rebound found Carson Rehkopf for his first AHL goal. Ty Nelson earned the secondary assist. Luke Prokop responded for the Condors just 14 seconds later to tie the game.

Coachella Valley regained the lead as Ben Meyers redirected a shot from Tyson Jugnauth (first AHL point) into the net on the powerplay. Oscar Molgaard picked up the other assist. Meyers added to the Firebirds' lead with a shorthanded goal with just six seconds remaining in the first period. Caden Price set up Meyers, recording his first point in the AHL.

After Firebirds' forward David Goyette was denied on a penalty shot 1:50 in the second, the Condors answered back with a Max Jones (3:55) powerplay goal on a 5-on-3 and a James Hamblin (13:45) shorthanded strike to tie the game.

Jacob Melanson regained the lead for the Firebirds at 4:19 of the third on a redirection from a Gustav Olofsson feed set up from Kaden Hammell. The Condors countered with a tip goal of their own from Rem Pitlick, tying the game with less than five minutes to play.

Bakersfield's James Hamblin scored 30 seconds into overtime after a collision with Victor Ostman freed up the puck in the crease.

Coachella Valley finished game 1-for-3 on the powerplay and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Condors 34-30. Goaltender Victor Ostman made 25 saves on 30 shots in the defeat that moves the team to 0-2-1-0 to begin the 2025-26 season.







