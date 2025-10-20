Ontario Rallies for 3-2 Win over Eagles

Published on October 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







ONTARIO, CA. - Ontario defenseman Samuel Bolduc netted two third-period goals, including the game-winner, as the Reign erased a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 on Sunday. Eagles forwards Ivan Ivan and Danil Gushcin each found the back of the net, while goaltender Kyle Keyser suffered the loss, allowing three goals on 15 shots. Ontario dominated the specialty teams battle, going 2-for-8 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Ivan opened the scoring when he stuffed home a rebound at the top of the crease, putting Colorado on top 1-0 just 4:30 into the contest.

A power play for the Reign would help even things up, as forward Martin Chromiak lit the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle, tying the game 1-1 at the 12:32 mark of the first period.

Later in the opening frame, a shorthanded goal for Ontario's Taylor Ward would be waived off after it was determined that he made contact with Keyser before scoring the goal.

The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Reign 12-9 in the period and exited for the first intermission with game still knotted up at 1-1.

Colorado would hop back in the driver's seat when Gushchin buried a wrist shot from the left-wing boards, giving the Eagles a 2-1 edge at the 10:03 mark of the second period. The goal was Gushchin's league-leading fifth tally through the team's first four contests.

Ontario would be held to just three shots on goal in the middle frame, as Colorado carried a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville would come in to play the first 7:54 of the third period, but it would be at the other end of the ice where the game would change course.

First, a net-front scramble would send the puck to the blue line, where Bolduc hammered home a slapshot, tying the game 2-2 just 38 seconds into the period.

A power play would then set up Bolduc to slice through the low slot before tucking a backhander past Keyser, putting the Reign on top 3-2 with 14:20 remaining.

Saville would earn the win, making three saves on three shots, while fellow goalie Erik Portillo finished with 23 saves on 25 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, October 22nd at 8:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.