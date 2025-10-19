Game Day Preview - CGY at TUC

The Wranglers are touching down in Tucson, looking to secure their first win of the season as they face off against the Roadrunners on Oct. 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, Rory Kerins and Jeremie Poirier will also be looking to make their own mark in team history.

The Wranglers are coming off back-to-back losses to the Colorado Eagles on Oct. 10 and 11(L7-4, L2-0).

The Matchup

The Wranglers held the edge over Tucson with a 5-3 record last season.

Now, they'll look to regain momentum and notch their first victory of the new campaign against a familiar opponent.

Eyes are on the race to 98 points as Rory Kerins and Jeremie Poirier chase the Wranglers all-time point scoring record, currently held by Ben Jones (97 points).

Adam Klapka, now skating with the Flames, tied the record last season before his call-up to the big club.

The Other Side

The Roadrunners are coming off a split series against the Ontario Reign, winning 5-4 on Oct. 10 before falling 4-2 on Oct. 12.

Leading the way for Tucson is Sam Walker, who has tallied four points (two goals, two assists) so far.

Walker signed a one-year AHL contract with the Roadrunners on Oct. 1 after splitting last season between Tucson and the Iowa Wild, where he posted 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists).

A familiar face for Calgary fans will be on the ice in Tucson: veteran forward Kevin Rooney.

The former Flame made an impact in the Oct. 10 game by forcing overtime and has already recorded two points with the Roadrunners in the season.

