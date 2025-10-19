Kerins Makes History, Wranglers Fall in OT to Tucson

Published on October 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Rory Kerins lit the lamp twice, including the game-tying goal with just 38 seconds left in regulation and made history as the Wranglers' all-time leading point scorer.

The squad came up just short, though, in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Tucson Roadrunners at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Matvei Gridin and Hunter Brzustewicz also found the back of the net for Calgary.

The Wranglers came out flying, with Gridin opening the scoring just 37 seconds into the first period on a tidy wrap-around, set up by Clark Bishop.

But the Roadrunners answered quickly, striking three times in the opening frame to take a 3-1 lead. Tucson added another early in the second to stretch the gap to three.

Calgary battled back in the third.

Brzustewicz blasted one home from the blueline on the powerplay, Dryden Hunt with the helper.

Kerins made it 4-3 with another man-advantage snipe.

The goal marked Kerins' 98th point in a Calgary Wranglers sweater, putting him atop the franchise's all-time scoring list.

HISTORY IS MADE

Rory Kerins has broken the all-time point scoring record for the Calgary Wranglers (98). pic.twitter.com/NEwDOfl6Xw

- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) October 19, 2025

In under a minute to play, Kerins buried his second of the night to force overtime.

Despite the late surge, Tucson's Austin Poganski ended it in the extra frame.

Stat Pack

The Wranglers finished 2-for-5 on the powerplay and evened the shot count at 34 apiece.

Brzustewicz and Hunt each now sit at three points through three games, continuing their early-season form.

Rory Kerins broke the all-time point scoring record in Calgary Wranglers history (98).

By: Annie Nadin







American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.