Senators' Effort Falls Short in Bridgeport

Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies' Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Belleville Senators' Mads Søgaard on game night

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Battle of Ontario returned as the Belleville Senators hosted the Toronto Marlies in the 2025-26 home opener on Saturday night.

After going back and forth for most of the first two periods, the Marlies would open the scoring late in the second. Jacob Quillan and Borya Valis got in on a two-on-one against Mads Sogaard, and Valis was able to beat the Great Dane with a shot from in tight on the right side. The Senators were outshot heavily through 40 minutes, 21-9, but did have a handful of chances. The best came from Keean Washkurak on a shorthanded breakaway, but he couldn't get the puck to settle, and the Sens trailed 1-0 heading into the third period.

The Sens would continue to apply pressure for most of the third, until Oskar Pettersson tied the game midway through the period, beating Denis Hildeby with a low shot between the legs. Belleville had another flurry of chances late, and Mads Sogaard stopped everything he saw in the period, forcing the divisional rivals to overtime.

But, in the extra frame, Valis came streaking down the right wing side and found a hole on Sogaard to end the game and give Toronto the 2-1 victory.

The Senators will see the Marlies later this month when they visit Toronto for a pair of games at Coca-Cola Coliseum on October 25 and 26. Belleville is back in action on Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena.

Fast Facts:

#2 Matt Andonovski made his American Hockey League and pro debut

#15 Olle Lycksell made his Belleville Sens debut

#40 Mads Sogaard stopped 23 of 25 shots he faced

#32 Oskar Pettersson scored his first goal of the 2025-26 season

