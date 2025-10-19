Monsters Battle to Shootout But Fall, 3-2, to Phantoms

Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 2-1-0-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Monsters got the game started in the opening frame with a power-play goal from the captain Brendan Gaunce at 11:01 assisted by Dysin Mayo and Luca Del Bel Belluz. Lehigh Valley's Denver Barkey responded with a tally on the man advantage at 14:15 sending the teams to the first intermission tied 1-1. The Phantoms scored the lone marker in the middle frame on the power play at 9:41 from Anthony Richard leaving the Monsters trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes. Ryland Mosley notched his first professional goal at 17:40 of the third period with helpers from Guillaume Richard and Max McCue to tie the game and force overtime. Following a scoreless extra frame, Lehigh Valley's Carl Grudstrom tallied the only goal in four rounds of a shootout bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves in defeat while Lehigh Valley's Carson Bjarnason made 33 saves for the win.

The Monsters host the Rochester Americans on Saturday, October 25, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 1 0 0 2 LV 1 1 0 0 1 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 35 1/5 2/4 10 min / 5 inf LV 28 2/4 4/5 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record CLE Fedotov OT 25 2 1-4 1-1-1 LV Bjarnason W 33 2 0-4 1-1-0 Cleveland Record: 2-1-0-1, 3rd North Division Lehigh Valley Record: 3-1-0-0, 3rd Atlantic Division







American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.