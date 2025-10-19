Wolves Gain Point with 3-2 OT Loss to IceHogs
Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves opened the home portion of their 2025-26 American Hockey League season with a 3-2 loss to the Rockford IceHogs in overtime Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Gleb Trikozov and Felix Unger Sorum each scored and Domenick Fensore chipped in two assists but Dominic Toninato notched the game-winner for the IceHogs in OT-Rockford's fourth triumph in as many games.
The Wolves got on the board midway through the opening period on Trikozov's first goal of the season. The forward carried the puck through the crease and tucked it past Rockford netminder Stanislav Berezhnoy for the score. Fensore earned an assist on the tally.
The IceHogs answered 17 seconds later on a marker by Paul Ludwinski.
In the second, Rockford cashed in on a power play and took a 2-1 advantage when Nick Lardis found the back of the net.
That score held until 7:20 remained in the third and the Wolves knotted it at 2-2 on Unger Sorum's power-play goal. Bradly Nadeau faked a one-timer and instead found Under Sorum with a pass and the forward solved Berezhnoy from in close. Nadeau and Fensore were awarded assists on Unger Sorum's second goal of the season.
Toninato ended it with the IceHogs on the power play 1:35 in overtime.
Nikita Quapp (18 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves in his North American debut while Berezhnoy (38 saves) earned the win for the IceHogs.
Chicago fell to 1-0-1-0 on the season while Rockford stands at 4-0-0-0.
Up next: The Wolves host the IceHogs on Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).
