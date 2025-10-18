Game Preview: Condors vs. Barracuda, 7 p.m.

Published on October 18, 2025

A week after a 7-6 shootout in San Jose, the two teams square off in Bakersfield

CONDORS VS BARRACUDA, 7 PM

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

DOORS OPEN: 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members)

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Giveaway Opening Night! The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will get a Condors bobblehead of one of the premier players in the NHL!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors home opening weekend begins with a rematch of last week's season opener against San Jose. It is the franchise's 28th home opener all-time and the 11th in the American Hockey League.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Bakersfield is 5-3-2 in AHL home openers, but is in search of a home opening win for the first time since 2021 when the team knocked off Abbotsford 5-3.

LOOKING BACK

In a high scoring season opener, the Condors fell to San Jose last Saturday, 7-6, on the road. Rem Pitlick and Roby Jarventie each had three points (1g-2a).

ALWAYS REMEMBER YOUR FIRST

Rhett Pitlick's shorthanded goal in the third period on Saturday was his first professional goal. The younger of the two Pitlick brothers now has seven points (1g-6a) in seven career AHL games.

JONESIN'

Max Jones registered a goal and assist in his Condors debut. He had 21 points (13g-8a) in 38 games with Providence last season.

INGRAM'S NET

Connor Ingram, who was acquired by Edmonton from Utah on October 1, will make his organizational debut tonight. The Saskatchewan native went 30-17-7 with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in his last full AHL season with Milwaukee in 2021-22. In the 2023-24 season he tied for the NHL lead with six shutouts and was awarded the 2024 Bill Masterton Award for perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game of hockey.

THE "MAJICIAN"

Viljami Marjala impressed in his North American pro debut, serving up three assists last Saturday. He had 44 assists in 52 games with TPS in the Finnish Liiga last season.

SWIMMING WITH THE FISHES

Bakersfield has owned the season series at home against San Jose with a 16-5-1 mark against the Barracuda in their last 22 meetings in Condorstown.

ROAD LIFE

Seven of the Condors opening nine games are on the road. After this weekend, the team goes on a 12-day, six-game trip through Tucson, Colorado, and Calgary.

SPECIAL TEAMS FEATURED

Saturday's game featured 11 combined power plays, four combined power play goals, and a shorthanded goal.

DROPPING THE MITTS

Connor Clattenburg picked up his first pro fighting major last Saturday. He led Flint in penalty minutes with 108 last season.

UP NEXT

Opening Weekend continues tomorrow with Family Sunday Funday tomorrow at 4 p.m. The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will get a Condors lunchbox thanks to Eyewitness News and The Bull 97.3 FM.







