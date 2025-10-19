Olofsson Scores Lone Firebirds' Goal in Loss to Eagles

Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), fell to the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night by the final score of 3-1. Defenseman Gustav Olofsson scored the lone goal for Coachella Valley in the defeat.

Following a scoreless first period, the Eagles netted two goals in a span of 1:03 to start the scoring in the second. Danil Guschin and Jason Polin combined to give Colorado a 2-0 lead. Following a timeout, Coachella Valley found a response. Gustav Olofsson put the puck past goaltender Isak Posch while coming down from the right circle at 11:20 of the middle frame. Jacob Melanson and Logan Morrison earned the assists on the first goal of the season for the Firebirds.

Danil Gushschin sealed the victory for the Eagles with an empty net with 24 seconds remaining in the third period.

Coachella Valley finished game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds were outshot 26-20. Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 23 saves on 25 shots in the defeat that moves the team to 0-2-0-0 to begin the 2025-26 season.

The Firebirds begin a four-game road trip, battling against the Bakersfield Condors tomorrow, Sunday, October 19th at 4 p.m. PT.







