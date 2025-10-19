Wolf Pack Drop 5-2 Decision to Bruins

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack fell to 0-3-0-0 on the season on Saturday night as they dropped a 5-2 decision to the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Bruins struck just 3:39 into the game, as Jonathan Aspirot potted his first goal with the club. Aspirot took a feed from Fabian Lysell on the left-wing side and blasted a one-timer by Talyn Boyko to make it 1-0.

Jaroslav Chmelaø drew the Wolf Pack even at 7:21, scoring his first goal of the season. Chmelaø took a pass in the right-wing circle and zipped a shot by Simon Zajicek off a feed from Derrick Pouliot. The assist was Pouliot's second in as many games.

Just over five minutes later, however, the Bruins regained the lead when Riley Tufte scored his third goal of the season. Tufte took a pass from Patrick Brown in tight on the right-wing side and beat Boyko to make it 2-1.

Dans Ločmelis then made it 3-1 at 13:11, converting on a breakaway for his first goal of the season.

Billy Sweezey extended the lead to 4-1 just 49 seconds into the second period, scoring his second goal of the season. Sweezey worked his way down the right-wing side and cut to the net, beating Boyko with a backhand bid.

Georgii Merkulov's second goal of the season made it 5-1 at 11:30, as he banked a puck off a Wolf Pack skater and by Boyko.

The Wolf Pack were able to stop the bleeding at 12:32, as Trey Fix-Wolansky potted his second goal of the season. Fix-Wolansky took a pass from Connor Mackey, worked his way into the high slot, and ripped a shot by Zajicek to make it 5-2 through 40 minutes.

The Wolf Pack controlled the third period, outshooting the Bruins 14-4 in search of a comeback. Zajicek slammed the door shut, however, keeping the Wolf Pack stuck on two goals and cementing a fourth straight victory for the home side.

