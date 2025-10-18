Reign Taken Down by Silver Knights

The Ontario Reign (1-1-1-0) fell to the Henderson Silver Knights (1-1-1-0) Friday night by a final score of 2-0 in front of 6,468 at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Colorado Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 19th at 7 p.m. PST.

After a scoreless 40 minutes of play Tanner Lacynski gave the Silver Knights a 1-0 lead 70 seconds into the third period. Ontario was assessed two late penalties and Raphael Lavoie potted a five-on-three power-play score with 70 seconds left in regulation.

Date: Oct. 17, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Storyline:

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final HSK 0 0 2 0 2 ONT 0 0 0 0 0

Shots PP HSK 25 1/5 ONT 18 0/4

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars Stars -

1. Carl Lindbom (HSK)

2. Tanner Lacynski (HSK)

3. Raphael Lavoie (HSK)

W: Lindbom

L: Portillo

