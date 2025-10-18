Reign Taken Down by Silver Knights
Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (1-1-1-0) fell to the Henderson Silver Knights (1-1-1-0) Friday night by a final score of 2-0 in front of 6,468 at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Colorado Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 19th at 7 p.m. PST.
After a scoreless 40 minutes of play Tanner Lacynski gave the Silver Knights a 1-0 lead 70 seconds into the third period. Ontario was assessed two late penalties and Raphael Lavoie potted a five-on-three power-play score with 70 seconds left in regulation.
Date: Oct. 17, 2025
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Led by goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, who stopped all 16 shots he faced, the San Jose Barracuda (1-0) defeated the Ontario Reign (0-1) by a score of 2-0 on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to take a 1-0 lead in the teams' 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs Pacific Division First Round series.
San Jose did their damage on the offensive end in the third period, scoring twice in a span of less than two minutes to take control of the game on goals by forwards Pavol Regenda and Filip Bystedt.
Storyline:
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final HSK 0 0 2 0 2 ONT 0 0 0 0 0
Shots PP HSK 25 1/5 ONT 18 0/4
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars Stars -
1. Carl Lindbom (HSK)
2. Tanner Lacynski (HSK)
3. Raphael Lavoie (HSK)
W: Lindbom
L: Portillo
