Hutson Strikes Late in Condors' 2-1 Win

Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Quinn Huston (1st) recorded his first professional goal in the dying minutes of the third period to give the Bakersfield Condors (1-1-0, 2pts) a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (1-1-0, 2pts) in front of 5,851 at Dignity Health Arena.

Roby Jarventie (2nd) broke the scoreless deadlock on the power play in the second period off assists from Rem Pitlick and Atro Leppanen to make it 1-0. Both Jarventie (2g-2a) and Pitlick (1g-3a) have four points in two games. San Jose tied it in the third period on an unassisted goal.

Connor Ingram made his first start since February 22, 2025 with Utah and stopped 21 of 22 shots.

UP NEXT

Opening Weekend continues tomorrow with Family Sunday Funday tomorrow at 4 p.m against Coachella Valley. The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will get a Condors lunchbox thanks to Eyewitness News and The Bull 97.3 FM.







