Postava Aids Griffins In 4-2 Victory Over Manitoba

Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Behind Michal Postava's 35 saves and two-goal performances by John Leonard and Eduards Tralmaks, the Grand Rapids Griffins flew to a 4-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at Van Andel Arena, capturing a 4-0 start to the season for the first time since 2004-05.

It is just the third time in franchise history that the Griffins have improved to 4-0 to begin a campaign. Czech netminder Postava became the Griffins' eighth rookie goalie to win his home debut, joining teammate Sebastian Cossa, Filip Larsson, Jared Coreau, Petr Mrazek, Tom McCollum, Jimmy Howard and Mathieu Chouinard.

In a goaltending duel in the first period, Grand Rapids' William Wallinder had the best opportunity of the frame when he sent a wrister from the high slot toward Thomas Milic, but the Manitoba netminder gloved the disc down.

Postava came up big in the middle stanza with one of his best stops of the night when Samuel Fagemo skated in on a 3-on-1 break. Grand Rapids eventually capitalized on a man-advantage at the 7:59 mark of the second. Ondrej Becher tipped a back-handed pass to Wallinder, who connected with Tralmaks in the right circle and slapped a one-timer past Milic.

At 2:12 of the final stanza, Grand Rapids gave itself a 2-0 lead when Justin Holl sent a ringer from the blue line, and Tralmaks got the tip-in from the right hashmarks. Sixteen seconds later, Sheldon Dries sent a wrap-around pass across the blue paint to Leonard who hammered the puck past the left post for a 3-0 lead.

At the 3:49 mark, the Moose broke their goal drought when Phillip Di Giuseppe ripped the puck over Postava's glove side on a 2-on-1 while short-handed. With 3:31 remaining in the contest and down two goals, the Moose pulled Milic in an effort to tie the game. Leonard had the decider when he sent the rubber into the empty net from center ice, making it 4-1 at 19:07. Brayden Yager had one final goal for the Moose on a breakaway with 5 seconds remaining, but Grand Rapids ultimately pulled away with the home-opening sweep.

Notes:

*Dan Watson claimed his 350th win as head coach at the professional level. *Former Michigan Wolverine captain Jacob Truscott made his pro debut.

Game Center

Manitoba 0 0 2 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 1 3 - 4

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 2 (Wallinder, Becher), 7:59 (PP). Penalties-Fagemo Mb (tripping), 6:52; Holl Gr (hooking), 14:09; Clague Mb (slashing), 16:37; Watson Gr (tripping), 18:38.

3rd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 3 (Holl, Rychlovský), 2:12. 3, Grand Rapids, Leonard 2 (Dries), 2:28. 4, Manitoba, Di Giuseppe 1 (Shaw, Salomonsson), 3:49 (SH). 5, Grand Rapids, Leonard 3 (Mazur, Gustafsson), 19:07 (EN). 6, Manitoba, Yager 2 19:54. Penalties-Clague Mb (hooking), 3:38.

Shots on Goal-Manitoba 6-15-16-37. Grand Rapids 7-12-5-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Manitoba, Milic 0-1-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Grand Rapids, Postava 2-0-0 (37 shots-35 saves).

A-4,819

Three Stars

GR Postava (W, 35 saves); 2. GR Tralmaks (two goals); 3. GR Leonard (two goals)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 4-0-0-0 (8 pts.) / Fri., Oct. 24 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Manitoba: 1-3-0-0 (2 pts.) / Fri., Oct. 24 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CDT

