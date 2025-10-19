Moose Doubled up by Grand Rapids
Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (1-3-0-0) couldn't overcome the wizardry of Michal Postava in the Grand Rapids Griffins' (4-0-0-0) goal, falling 4-2 on Saturday evening. The Moose previously took a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Griffins on Oct. 17.
Manitoba quickly jumped out to a 5-1 lead on the shot clock, putting the pressure on Grand Rapids. Postava stood tall in the Griffins' goal despite a few solid chances for the Moose. In the latter stages of the frame, Grand Rapids fought back to take the shots-on-goal lead, but they ran into Thomas Milic, who held them at bay, stopping all seven shots he faced in the first. Postava stopped six, sending the game into the intermission deadlocked at 0-0.
Goaltenders stole the show again in the second period. Milic stopped 11 shots in the frame, including a 10-bell save, going cross-crease to rob Justin Holl of a sure goal. Postava was equal to the challenge, making several tremendous saves of his own to keep Manitoba off the scoresheet. Eduards Tralmaks broke the deadlock with a one-timer on the power play at 7:59, giving Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead they held into the break.
Two goals in the span of 16 seconds to start the third inflated the Grand Rapids lead to 3-0. Tralmaks deflected a shot past Milic for his second of the game. Moments later, John Leonard chipped in with his second goal of the season. Manitoba didn't go away, however. Phil Di Giuseppe scored his first in antlers, beating Postava with a nice shot while shorthanded. The Moose kept the pressure up, but Postava was excellent in the third as well, stopping 35 shots on the night. Leonard effectively iced the game with an empty-netter with under a minute to play. Brayden Yager drew the Moose a little closer with his second of the season on a breakaway with six seconds left for a 4-2 final score. Milic stopped 20 shots in his first start of the campaign.
Quotable
Moose forward Phil Di Giuseppe (click for full interview)
"I thought our effort was there. I thought we started on time. For the majority of the game, we carried the play. Nine times out of 10, I'm confident that we can come out with the W."
Statbook
Phil Di Giuseppe has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A)
The Moose recorded 31 shots in the final 40 minutes of the game
Brayden Yager has points in three of Manitoba's first four games (2G, 1A)
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
