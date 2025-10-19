Aspirot, Tufte Lead P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack for Fourth Straight Victory

Providence, RI - Defenseman Jonathan Aspirot and forward Riley Tufte each posted a goal and an assist to lead the Providence Bruins past the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-2 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion for their fourth straight victory. Captain Patrick Brown recorded two assists, while Dans Locmelis, Billy Sweezey and Georgii Merkulov also found the back of the net. Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 31 shots to earn his second victory.

How It Happened

Aspirot hammered a one-timer from the point that zipped past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 16:21 remaining in the first period. Fabian Lysell and Matthew Poitras received the assists.

Jaroslav Chmelar fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that beat the goaltender on the far side, tying the game at 1-1 with 12:39 to play in the first frame.

Tufte received a pass at the right post and buried the puck inside the near post to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 7:25 to play in the first frame. Brown and Victor Soderstrom were credited with assists.

Matej Blumel chipped the puck ahead for Locmelis, sending him on a breakaway, where he stuffed a wrist shot past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead with 6:49 remaining in the first period. Aspirot received a secondary assist.

50 seconds into the second frame, Sweezey took the puck around a defender in the right circle, cut towards the net, and jammed it under the pads of the goaltender to extend the Providence lead to 4-1. Tufte and Brown recorded the assists.

Merkulov fired a turnaround attempt towards the crease that banked off a defender's skate and across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 5-1 lead with 8:30 to play in the second period.

Trey Fix-Wolansky fired a snap shot from the slot that snuck inside the left post, cutting the Providence lead to 5-2 with 7:27 left in the second period.

Stats

Tufte has goals in back-to-back games with three total in that span.

Locmelis and Sweezey posted their first goals of the season.

Merkulov and Blumel extended their point streaks to four games.

Merkulov now ranks tied for second all-time in Providence Bruins scoring with 186 points. Sergejs Zoltoks (1992-1995) also had 186 career points with Providence.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 31 of 33 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 22 shots.

The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, October 24 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

