SWEEP 3-2 Shootout Win in Cleveland

Published on October 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Cleveland, OH - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-1-0) again relied on stellar goaltending as they completed the two-game road sweep at the Cleveland Monsters with a 3-2 shootout win on Saturday. Carl Grundstrom beat Ivan Fedotov in the fourth round of the shootout to clinch it after Carson Bjarnason denied all four Monsters' shooters in acquiring his first career pro win.

Rookie Denver Barkey scored is first career pro goal while veteran Anthony Richard scored his second goal of the weekend.

The Phantoms held a 2-1 lead for almost the entire third period but Cleveland (2-1-1) finally found the equalizer down low on the first pro goal for Ryland Mosley with just 2:20 left.

Cleveland took the initial lead at 11:02 into the game when captain Brendan Gaunce deflected a power-play point-shot at the net front set up by Dysin Mayo.

Lehigh Valley equalized just over three minutes later with undersized newcomer Denver Barkey getting his nose dirty for a hard goal down low somehow keeping the puck alive off the right pad of Fedotov and eventually finding the back of the net at 14:15. Barkey's power-play goal was assisted by Alexis Gendron who connected with him on snappy passing across the line. Cooper Marody also received his second helped of the campaign on the play.

The Phantoms took the lead midway through the game with a 4-on-3 power-play goal rifled top shelf by Anthony Richard from the right circle on a set up from the left point by Emil Andrae who nothced his third assist of the season. Richard's shot deflected off the shoulder of Fedotov and made it through for his second goal of the weekend.

From there, it was a scrappy engagement the rest of the way with the Phantoms trying to milk their precarious one-goal advantage all the way to the finish line. Ryland Mosley had other ideas as he was able to muscle his stick through to get a piece of a short rebound on a scramble in the low slot following a rush and blast off Bjarnason by Monsters' defender Guillaume Richard.

Bjarnason snagged a pair of Cleveland efforts in the overtime period to push the game to a shootout where he would deny four more shooters.

Veteran Carl Grundstrom roofed his opportunity in the fourth round to seal the victory and the road sweep.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms conclude their three-game road trip on Wednesday night at the undefeated Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins who are off to a 4-0-0 start.

"Haunted on Hamilton" returns to PPL Center on Friday, October 24 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms host the Hershey Bears with plenty of SPOOKY fun for the kids including a costume parade wtih meLVin, trick-or-treating, and pumpkin painting.

Final AWAY Phantoms 3

@ Today

Rocket Arena Monsters 2 Goals by Period 1st 2nd 3rd Total PPG

LV 1 1 0 3 2 / 4

CLE 1 0 1 2 1 / 5

Shots by Period 1st 2nd 3rd Total

LV 10 5 12 27

CLE 11 10 12 35

Goal Scorers 1st - 11:02 Brendan Gaunce #16 Assists: D. Mayo, L. Del Bel Belluz CLE 1st - 14:15 Denver Barkey #52 Assists: C. Marody, A. Gendron LV 2nd - 9:41 Anthony Richard #90 Assists: E. Andrae LV 3rd - 17:40 Ryland Mosley #22 Assists: G. Richard, M. McCue CLE Goaltenders Saves SA GA Carson Bjarnason 33 35 2 LV Ivan Fedotov 25 27 2 CLE Three Stars #64 Carson Bjarnason G #52 Denver Barkey F #22 Ryland Mosley LW #64 Carson Bjarnason G Current Team: Lehigh Valley Phantoms --> Height: 6-4 Weight: 205 lbs Catches: R Born: June 30, 2005 (Age 20) Hometown: Carberry, MB

GP W L GAA SV% SO #52 Denver Barkey F Current Team: Lehigh Valley Phantoms --> Height: 5-10 Weight: 173 lbs Shoots: L Born: April 27, 2005 (Age 20) Hometown: Newmarket, ON

GP G A PTS +/- PIM #22 Ryland Mosley LW Current Team: Cleveland Monsters --> Height: 5-11 Weight: 190 lbs Shoots: L Born: February 15, 2000 (Age 25) Hometown: Arnprior, ON

GP G A PTS +/- PIM

Related Articles 10/18/25 SWEEP! 3-2 Shootout Win in Cleveland 10/18/25 PREVIEW: Phantoms at Cleveland, Game 4 AWAY Oct 17 Fri 7:00 PM @ Cleveland Monsters

Rocket Arena W 3 - 0 AWAY Oct 18 Today 7:00 PM @ Cleveland Monsters

Rocket Arena W 3 - 2 AWAY Oct 22 Wed 7:05 PM @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Oct 24 Fri 7:05 PM VS Hershey Bears







American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.