Monsters Drop Puck for Opening Weekend at Rocket Arena against Phantoms

Published on October 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return home to Rocket Arena following a 2-0-0-0 start to the 2025-26 season when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for Opening Night presented by SeatGeek on Friday, October 17, and Sweetest Day on Saturday, October 18, with both puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

The first 5,000 fans at Opening Night on Friday will receive a schedule tote bag courtesy of University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. Opening Night also marks the first 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to catch the 216 Stix and a 'Fear the Depths' photo opportunity on the concourse before moving to their seats to be a part of the PixMob bracelets light show ahead of the new opening video.

On Friday night, fans will be able to bid on signed player jerseys and a limited edition team signed framed promotional poster through DASH and at the Community Corner located outside Portal 6 with the proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation. The Monsters Community Foundation will also be recognizing FrontLine Services during the game after the organization received a $30,000 grant in support of their mission to reach out to adults and children in Northeast Ohio to end homelessness and prevent suicide.

Fans at Saturday's game will not only be treated to a Sweetest Day celebration, but also a special first birthday party for Reggie, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Monsters Puppy with a Purpose®. Reggie will join the Monsters along with his trainer, Jana, from America's VetDogs as he continues his training to become a certified service dog. Fans can meet Reggie on the concourse from 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. by the Monsters Community Corner outside Portal 6. Reggie and Jana will join Monsters play-by-play broadcaster Tony Brown during the first intermission for a special interview airing on Rock Entertainment Sports Network during the team's first telecast game of the season.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer a free patch with the purchase of a Monsters hat as the Item of the Game for both nights. Fans can bring the patch to the customization station to be pressed on with their receipt and is only available in store whille supplies last.

