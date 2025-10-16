Hartford Wolf Pack Name 2025-26 Leadership Group

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, announced today its leadership group for the 2025-26 season.

Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald will serve as the club's captain for the second straight season. He was named the 15 th captain in Wolf Pack history on Nov. 6, 2024.

The native of North Reading, MA, scored a career-high five goals in his first season with the Wolf Pack a year ago. He finished the campaign with 21 points (5 g, 16 a) in 66 games.

He also served as captain during his collegiate career, wearing the 'C' for Boston College during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Forwards Anton Blidh and Justin Dowling, and defenseman Connor Mackey will serve as Alternate Captains during the 2025-26 season.

Blidh, a native of Mölnlycke, SWE, will wear the "A" for a third straight season in Hartford. He was acquired by the Rangers during the 2022-23 campaign from the Colorado Avalanche and has since appeared in 153 games with the Wolf Pack.

He scored a career-high 19 goals, 17 assists, and 36 points in 71 games during the 2024-25 season.

Mackey enters his third season with the Wolf Pack, his first wearing an 'A'. He will wear the 'A' for Wolf Pack home games this season. Over the course of three seasons, Mackey has appeared in 111 games with the Wolf Pack.

Dowling enters his first season with the Wolf Pack after signing as a free agent with the Rangers in July. He will wear the 'A' for Wolf Pack road games this season. He previously wore an 'A' with the AHL's Texas Stars during the 2015-16 season.

The native of Calgary, AB, also served as the captain of the Stars during the 2018-19 campaign.







