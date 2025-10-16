Less Than 500 Tickets Remaining for Belleville Sens 2025-26 Home Opener

Published on October 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators are back on home ice in just about 48 hours, and fans are running out of time to be there to welcome the team back to the Bay of Quinte and celebrate the new season! The Senators are announcing this morning that there are fewer than 500 tickets available for the 2025-26 home opener, Saturday night at CAA Arena, against the rival Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs).

The festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. when the players walk the red carpet, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans, as they enter CAA Arena through Gate 1 inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. The red carpet will close at 5:00 p.m., with gates opening to fans at 5:30 p.m. (90 minutes before puck drop). There will be lots happening around the rink ahead of the game, including balloon making, a sign crafting station, a meet and greet photo stay with Belly and more! Fans should also ensure they are in their seats early for the players' introductions.Ã¯Â»Â¿

"Our club has built a lot of momentum heading into the new season, and to be this close to our first sellout of the year ahead, our first home game is a testament to that, and to the buzz about the team around the community," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "We can't wait to see CAA Arena full, and to hear and feel the energy brought by Bay of Quinte hockey fans during our first home game of 2025-26!"

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







