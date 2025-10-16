Griffins Host Manitoba for $2 Beers & $2 Hot Dogs

Published on October 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Alex Doucet (right) vs. the Manitoba Moose

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Manitoba Moose) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Alex Doucet (right) vs. the Manitoba Moose

Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 vs. Manitoba Moose

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, stand 5 at BC Pizza, the stand outside section 128, the stand outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, and Ottawa Grill outside section 124 (stands are subject to change).

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts (online purchase fees not applied at the box office).

